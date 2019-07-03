Red light camera restrictions take effect Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Wednesday, House Bill 62 takes effect, meaning any city or subdivision that uses red light or speed cameras could see funding cuts.
The state will deduct funding based on how much money cities take in from camera fines, and will also prohibit such cameras from being used on interstate highways.
Additionally, all ticket appeals must be heard in court instead of by an administrative officer.
State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miami Township) released a statement in support of these red light camera restrictions:
Red light cameras are too often used to police for profit, and this practice must be stopped. These new restrictions will protect Ohioans from becoming victims to overzealous local politicians trying to make a quick buck to fund their pet projects. While I appreciate the City of Dayton agreed to use red light camera fine dollars only for their police and fire departments at my urging, this bill has a statewide effect and will make certain that other cities are truly only operating red light and speed cameras for safety purposes. As well, the restrictions will give due process for those being ticketed and will take back into the state’s hands the policing of interstate highways.Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miami Township)