Red light camera restrictions take effect Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Wednesday, House Bill 62 takes effect, meaning any city or subdivision that uses red light or speed cameras could see funding cuts.

The state will deduct funding based on how much money cities take in from camera fines, and will also prohibit such cameras from being used on interstate highways.

Additionally, all ticket appeals must be heard in court instead of by an administrative officer.

State Representative Niraj Antani (R-Miami Township) released a statement in support of these red light camera restrictions: