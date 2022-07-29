COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping with disaster relief after Eastern Kentucky was hit by dangerous flash flooding.

On Friday, July 29, the American Red Cross will activate two Emergency Response Vehicles from its Ohio offices.

According to Marita Salkowski, American Red Cross Regional Communications Director, one ERV will leave Columbus to serve in Eastern Kentucky. Two volunteers, one from Cincinnati and the other from Dayton, will be driving the vehicle and will assist with the disaster response there. A second ERV will be leaving from Cincinnati.

But these are not the only volunteers from the Dayton area. According to Salkowski, volunteers will be headed to Kentucky both Friday and in the weeks to come. Some of the volunteers have made commitments to be there up to 2 weeks.

“This will be a long recovery process,” Salkowski said. “We’re going to need a lot of volunteers to help. Fortunately, the volunteers in the Dayton area are absolutely fabulous and always willing to step up to help people in need.”

The Red Cross volunteers will begin by making sure everyone has their immediate needs met, such as shelter, food and medication. Over time, the Red Cross will connect victims with other agencies for needs such as mental health care.

“The Red Cross is there. We’re able to help you,” Salkowski said. “Whether it’s finding you assistance for housing, or mental health assistance. In these initial stages, we are providing immediate life support.”

To donate to the Red Cross disaster relief efforts, call 1-800-REDCROSS or donate online here.

If you’re interested in volunteering, but can’t travel, there are virtual volunteering opportunities available, Salkowski said.

“We of course do need people to physically deploy to areas, but we can’t overlook virtual volunteering and much-needed support,” she said.

The Red Cross will train virtual volunteers she said.

To get involved, visit the Red Cross website here.