DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in Ross County to honor Sgt. Eric Kocheran, a deputy shot in the line of duty on Thursday, November 17.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, the blood drive will be held on December 1 at the Red Cross South Central Ohio Chapter in Chillicothe. The event will run from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m..

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Sgt. Eric Kocheran exchanged gunfire with a suspect just outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Nov. 17. Both Kocheran and the suspect were hit and seriously injured. The suspect later died at the hospital.

Kocheran was brought to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. On Friday, Nov. 18, Yost said the deputy remained in serious condition.

“Every officer puts on the uniform in the morning knowing that today could be the day they face a deadly attack – and they go to work anyway,” Yost said in a release on Nov. 18. “Sgt. Kocheran demonstrated that daily dose of courage. I ask for prayers for his recovery and for his family, who face a trauma I would wish for no one.”

This is the 55th officer-involved shooting the Ohio BCI has investigated this year, Yost said.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood in Sgt Kocheran’s honor, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code SCOC.