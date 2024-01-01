COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — More than one dozen residents of an apartment building are displaced after a fire broke out overnight near Cincinnati.

Our NBC affiliate WLWT in Cincinnati reports firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building Monday around 3:15 a.m. on Galbraith Road in Colerain Township. Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered heavy smoke on the second floor of the building.

First responders worked to clear the building and get the fire out. Two adults and a child were taken from the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital, according to WLWT.

The building is believed to have held 12 units, but the extent of fire and water damage has closed the building for the time being. Since up to 20 residents have been displaced, the American Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to assist families.

It is not yet known what may have caused the fire at this time.