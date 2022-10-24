Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Ohio using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch.

Keep reading to see which bodies of water in Ohio hold some of the most massive fish around.

1 / 40Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 18.125″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Ronald Stone in 1981

2 / 40dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 4.48 oz

– Length: 12.75″

– Location: Salt Fork Reservoir

– Record set by Willis D. Nicholes in 1990

3 / 40Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

– Weight: 11 lbs 11.04 oz

– Length: 33.25″

– Location: Nettle Lake

– Record set by Christopher A. Boling in 1987

4 / 40Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 14 lbs 10.8 oz

– Length: 27.25″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Robert B. Campbell in 2012

5 / 40Eden, Janine and Jim // Wikimedia Commons

Buffalo

– Weight: 46 lbs 0.16 oz

– Length: 42″

– Location: Hoover Reservoir

– Record set by Tim Veit in 1999

6 / 40WH_Pics // Shutterstock

Bullhead

– Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 18.5″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Hugh Lawrence Jr. in 1986

7 / 40Neon_TI // Shutterstock

Burbot

– Weight: 17 lbs 5.28 oz

– Length: 36″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Bud Clute in 1999

8 / 40Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Carp

– Weight: 50 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 40″

– Location: Paint Creek

– Record set by Judson Holton in 1967

9 / 40Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 26.25″

– Location: Long Lake

– Record set by Ronald P. Kotch in 1961

10 / 40Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 37 lbs 10.4 oz

– Length: 41.5″

– Location: LaDue Reservoir

– Record set by Gus J. Gronowski in 1992

11 / 40Kevin Cass // Shutterstock

Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 29 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 42.875″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Walter Shumaker in 1989

12 / 40Troutnut // Shutterstock

Coho Salmon

– Weight: 13 lbs 10.8 oz

– Length: 34.75″

– Location: Huron River

– Record set by Barney Freeman in 1982

13 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 76 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 58.625″

– Location: Clendening Lake

– Record set by Richard Affolter in 1979

14 / 40Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 23 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 37.125″

– Location: Sandusky River

– Record set by James S. Williams in 2001

15 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 99 oz

– Length: 10 5/8″

– Location: Farm Pond

– Record set by Timothy C. Hively in 2005

16 / 40Canva

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 17 lbs 10.88 oz

– Length: 31″

– Location: Deer Creek Lake

– Record set by Rosemary Shaver in 2001

17 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Hybrid Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 03 oz

– Length: 12.25″

– Location: Farm Pond

– Record set by Ray Durham in 2003

18 / 40Pi-Lens // Shutterstock

Lake Trout

– Weight: 20 lbs 7.84 oz

– Length: 34″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Tom Harbison in 2000

19 / 40Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 13 lbs 2.08 oz

– Length: 25.063″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Roy Landsberger in 1976

20 / 40Dewitt // Shutterstock

Longear Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 1.6 oz

– Length: 10.5″

– Location: Portage County Farm Pond

– Record set by Scott Boykin in 2009

21 / 40Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 25 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 49″

– Location: Ohio River

– Record set by Flora Irvin in 1966

22 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

Muskellunge

– Weight: 55 lbs 2.08 oz

– Length: 50.25″

– Location: Piedmont Lake

– Record set by Joe D. Lykins in 1972

23 / 40FedBul // Shutterstock

Northern Pike

– Weight: 22 lbs 6.08 oz

– Length: 43″

– Location: Lyre Lake

– Record set by Chris Campbell in 1988

24 / 40Glass and Nature // Shutterstock

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 0 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 9.5″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Terry Rush in 2001

25 / 40Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 21 lbs 4.8 oz

– Length: 38″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Jason Brooks in 2010

26 / 40Clint H // Shutterstock

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 9.28 oz

– Length: 15″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Bert Redman in 1998

27 / 40Steve Brigman // Shutterstock

Rock Bass

– Weight: 1 lbs 15.52 oz

– Length: 14.75″

– Location: Deer Creek near London

– Record set by George A. Keller in 1932

28 / 40Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Sauger

– Weight: 7 lbs 4.96 oz

– Length: 24.5″

– Location: Maumee River

– Record set by Bryan Wicks in 1981

29 / 40RLS Photo // Shutterstock

Saugeye

– Weight: 14 lbs 04 oz

– Length: 30 1/8″

– Location: Antrim Lake

– Record set by Roger Sizemore in 2004

30 / 40CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 9 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 23.5″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Randy Van Dam in 1993

31 / 40Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 21″

– Location: Lake White

– Record set by Roger Trainer in 1976

32 / 40slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 37 lbs 1.6 oz

– Length: 41.25″

– Location: West Branch Reservoir

– Record set by Mark Chuifo in 1993

33 / 40Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Sucker

– Weight: 9 lbs 4 oz

– Length: 27.5″

– Location: Leesville Lake

– Record set by Wayne Gleason in 1977

34 / 40Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock

Tiger Muskellunge

– Weight: 31 lbs 10.64 oz

– Length: 47″

– Location: Turkeyfoot Lake

– Record set by Matt Amedeo in 2006

35 / 40wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 16 lbs 3.04 oz

– Length: 33″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Tom Haberman in 1999

36 / 40Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 5.12 oz

– Length: 10.75″

– Location: Mahoning County Farm Pond

– Record set by Douglas Koenig in 2009

37 / 40Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 21″

– Location: gravel pit

– Record set by Ira Sizemore in 1983

38 / 40Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 3 lbs 14.4 oz

– Length: 18.5″

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Kyle Rock in 1995

39 / 40M Huston // Shutterstock

White Perch

– Weight: 1 lbs 11.52 oz

– Length: 14.125″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Terry R. Patton in 2011

40 / 40John Piekos // Shutterstock

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 12 oz

– Length: 14.5″

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Charles Thomas in 1984