DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 11,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) charcuterie meat products have been recalled for salmonella contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on Dec. 3. The RTE product was produced on Oct. 30, 2023.

The recalled items are 18-oz plastic tray packages labeled “BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” with lot code L075330300 and “BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24.” These are sold as a twin pack, with two 9-oz packages.

Look for establishment number “EST. 7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection and “EST. #47967” printed with the lot and date codes.

(Photo: FSIS)

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella.

FSIS is working with the CDC and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected unopened ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler product as part of the investigation. The product tested positive for Salmonella. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak.

These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.