DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular annual marathon that is held in Cincinnati during the spring has sold out.

The full marathon, Skyline Chili 4-Way and 4-Way with Extra Cheese challenge has sold out, the Flying Pig confirms. The marathon is being held in downtown Cincinnati from May 5 to 7.

If you are interested in wanting an opportunity to try and participate in the full marathon, the organization is now accepting names for a waitlist. The waitlist form is first-come first-serve and people will be contacted if those currently in the marathon that wish to change to another event.

Some of the races the Flying Pig offers is the 50 West Mile, Flying Pig Flying Fur, Flying Pig Piglet, Flying Pig Pigabilities and more.

2023 is the 25th year for the full marathon and is presented by Proctor & Gamble (P&G). Fans and runners of the Flying Pig are able to go online and purchase merchandise.