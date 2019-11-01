Razor blades found in candy near Cincinnati

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati, are investigating after razor blades were found in two pieces of Halloween candy.

Officers tell our partners at WLWT that the object were found in candy collected by two kids in the Pleasant Run neighborhood. The razor blades were in a partially opened Reese’s peanut butter cup and a Kit-Kat bar.

The blades were found by the parents who immediately went to the police. Officers say they have an idea where the tampered candy came from, but don’t know the specific house.

Police are encouraging parents to check all candy.

