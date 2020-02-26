Live Now
Rare breed: ‘SynDaver’ dog offers hands-on veterinary training

(WNWO)  Students in the Veterinarian Assistant program at Ohio’s Four County Career Center have the chance to get their hands on something that few others can: a SynDaver Dog.

“Vera” looks like a real dog and feels like a real dog, but she’s not. 

“I feel like this is as close to actual animal that I have on the table for surgery as you could possibly get,” says Stephanie Pippin, a registered veterinary technician at the career center.

With the help of a grant, the $40,000 SynDaver was delivered to the career center just a few months ago and is helping the high schoolers get a head start on their futures.

“They can check her pulse. When we do surgery on her, she will actually bleed,” Pippin explains.

From her tongue and paw pads to her muscles and tissue, Vera feels completely real.

