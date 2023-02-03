COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Customers at a Downtown restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz can dine on seafood, sip a cocktail named “1+1=2Chainz” and admire a portrait of the Grammy-award-winning artist.

After delaying its January opening date, Esco Restaurant and Tapas – first launched in Atlanta by Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard – held the grand opening of its lounge-style Columbus franchise at 31 E. Gay St. on Wednesday.

From left to right: Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and franchise owner Jessica Kay are painted on the wall at Esco Restaurant and Tapas’ new Columbus location. (Courtesy Photo/Esco Restaurant and Tapas)

Owned and operated by Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay, the Columbus franchise will become Esco’s third location nationwide and first outside of Georgia, according to its website. It replaces the Irish-themed Pub Mahone, which left the Gay Street location in March.

Esco’s wide-ranging menu features dozens of seafood platters, Southern-inspired brunch entrées and a slate of cocktails – including one aptly named “The Grammy” that’s infused with bourbon, ginger beer and lime juice.

Customers can order dinner plates like crispy calamari, lobster tail, and chicken and beef sausage gumbo. Peach cobbler French toast and salmon croquettes are just a few dishes served for breakfast.

According to Esco’s menu, a selection of Hookah flavors and reservations for bottle service are also available to patrons.

Esco Restaurant and Tapas is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday.