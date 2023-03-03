BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project was looking for someone to take care of a puppy with a long road to recovery. But since their announcement, a foster home has been found.

Hope was found lying in the middle of Comstock Avenue NW in Warren over the weekend.

Healthy Hearts and Paws Project Founder Jason Cooke says she’d been hit by a car.

The 3- to 4-month-old puppy suffered several broken bones, including her jaw, ribs, hip and pelvis. She also has bruising on her lungs.

Hope’s foster family (Credit: Jason Cooke)

Hope already underwent one surgery to wire her jaw and may require more.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project says Hope is expected to make a full recovery.

Reach out to the project if you’re interested in helping Hope.