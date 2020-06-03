Breaking News
3 indicted for deadly 2019 Dayton home invasion

Protester who took part in downtown Columbus demonstrations tests positive for COVID-19

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health tweeted it is aware of a confirmed case of the coronavirus in an individual who attended protests in downtown Columbus.

Columbus Health says the individual was symptomatic on May 27 but still attended the protests.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS