Protester who took part in downtown Columbus demonstrations tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health tweeted it is aware of a confirmed case of the coronavirus in an individual who attended protests in downtown Columbus.

Columbus Health says the individual was symptomatic on May 27 but still attended the protests.

