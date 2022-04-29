COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors confirmed they will retry a former Columbus police vice officer for the death of Donna Castleberry.

Earlier this month, a Franklin County jury was unable to decide whether Andrew Mitchell should be found guilty of the murder of Castleberry.

CLICK HERE for a full recap.

A spokesperson for Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack said a status conference in the case has been scheduled for June 9. What charges Mitchell could face this time were not released.

Mitchell remains under federal custody pending an unrelated case in which he is accused of forcing women to have sex with him to avoid arrest. The federal case against Mitchell as well as the vice unit’s handling of the arrest of an adult performer in July 2018 played a role in the abolition of the Columbus vice unit in March 2019.