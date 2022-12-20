Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron man who pleaded guilty to dog fighting, drug trafficking and a weapons charge will spend more than 10 years behind bars.

He’ll also be forced to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to an out-of-state agency looking to rehabilitate the dogs.

Ronald Smith, 39, was indicted in May on 15 counts of possessing and training dogs for fighting, along with other drug trafficking and weapons charges. He pleaded guilty to the 22-count indictment in September, court records show.

Authorities in April and May rescued a total of 15 pit bull-type dogs from two homes Smith owned — one along Fultz Street; another along Herman Avenue. Federal agents in June said he played a role in a larger dogfighting ring.

There, they found bloodstained fighting pits along with items used to train the dogs, like treadmills — in front of which were caged rabbits — performance-enhancing and first-aid medications, and numerous “break sticks” spattered with blood and bearing teeth marks, according to a Monday news release from Ohio Northern District U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler.

Smith, who was barred from possessing firearms after previous convictions for aggravated assault, burglary, drug trafficking and other charges, was found to be illegally in possession of three firearms, according to the release. He was also found to be part of an opioid trafficking operation that distributed oxycodone, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues.

Akron federal judge John Adams on Monday sentenced Smith to 123 months in prison and also ordered him to pay $233,367.70 to K2 Solutions of North Carolina, which is expected to care and rehabilitate the rescued pit bulls.