Prosecutor: Woman indicted in stabbing death of her father

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) – Officials say the daughter of a former Cincinnati police officer was indicted in the stabbing death of her father.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Liscia Willis was charged on Monday with aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence.

Authorities say Willis stabbed her 69-year-old father James “Skip” Dunlap and started moving her “personal belongings” into the house.

Dunlap’s body was found on Dec. 20 in the basement covered in blankets. Willis’ attorney has said authorities’ theory of the crime doesn’t make any sense.

