WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An infamous killer from Trumbull County is up for parole, and it’s no surprise that Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is, once again, fighting it.

Watkins knows the case of Marie Poling well. He was the lead prosecuting attorney at her trial in 1988 and has written letters fighting her release since her conviction.

Poling was convicted of shooting her husband as he slept on the couch in their Howland home, dismembering his body and dumping it in Pennsylvania. All with the help of her then lover, Rafael Garcia, Jr.

The case was so gruesome that Poling garnered the title of the “Black Widow.”

In his latest letter to the parole board, Watkins likens Poling to Lizzie Borden and said that he is not surprised by her exemplary good behavior record while in prison.

“She is an actress at heart, not as accomplished as Meryl Streep, but rather one more like Lizzie Borden, Watkins wrote.

He characterized her actions as theatrics when she identified her husband’s cold, dismembered remains at the morgue, caressing his hand and crying, “Who could have done this to my husband?” Watkins wrote.

He said Poling has a powerful personality and that “justice should never forget what she did.”

Poling’s parole hearing is scheduled for October.

Garcia served 13 years for his role in the crime and was released in 2001.