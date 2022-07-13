MASON, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors in Ohio say a member of a law enforcement tactical team shot and killed an escaped prison inmate.

The team entered a hotel room where authorities said the escapee was holding a woman at knifepoint.

Authorities in Hamilton County had been seeking 27-year-old Thomas Cromwell and another inmate since their escape Saturday from the River City Correctional Center in Cincinnati.

Warren County prosecutors said he was seen Monday with a woman at a hotel in Mason.

A standoff ended early Tuesday when a tactical team entered the room and Cromwell was killed. The other inmate is still being sought.