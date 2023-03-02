DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Defense for former Speaker of the House Larry Householder rested their case today after the former Speaker took the stand for two days in his own federal corruption trial.

Householder is accused of racketeering in a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme to pass energy bail-out legislation.

The prosecution cross-examined Householder, focusing on a trip he took to Washington in January 2017, where many of the pay-to-play talks allegedly happened.

Prosecutors debunked some of Householder’s testimony from Wednesday regarding the timeline of events during his trip.

They also showed he did have drafts of the first energy legislation, which was something he claims he did not have.

Closing arguments are scheduled for next Tuesday, after which the jury will enter deliberation.