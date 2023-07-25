DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is home to several craft breweries, and one of those local businesses is hoping for a new law to be passed to help them distribute their products the way they see fit.

A new bill, called the Ohio Craft Brewer Freedom Act, is being proposed on the state level to change franchising laws to make it easier for those smaller breweries to have more leverage with wholesale distributors.

Small local breweries like Warped Wing Brewery are speaking out against the imbalance between themselves and wholesale distributors.

“They have all the power,” John Haggerty, brewmaster and co-partner of Warped Wing Brewery, said. “They don’t want to give any up. They know right now; they don’t have to. Why would they give it to me? Right. So, that doesn’t leave me with much choice other than to go petition the state and force them.”

The Ohio Craft Brewery Association is hoping to change a franchise law dating back 50 years that restricted breweries to just one wholesaler forever.

At the time, there were just a few large breweries in the country. Since then, more smaller breweries have opened.

While they agree large breweries should still have to follow those laws, they believe smaller breweries locally should have the option to grow.

“That gives people some opportunity to get a test of water which they don’t currently have because right now it’s an all or nothing proposition,” Haggerty said. “So, you’ll see more breweries from other parts of the state come to Dayton, and you’ll see Dayton breweries like ourselves start to export to other parts of the state.”

Warped Wing distributes their own product in Montgomery County. They are tied to wholesalers in other parts of the state forever.

While they don’t necessarily want to leave their wholesalers, they do want to be able to negotiate fair deals and the freedom to choose.

The bill was introduced Tuesday by State Senator Andrew Brenner and would still need to go through several phases to become a law.