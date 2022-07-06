COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would limit vaccine mandates by businesses, health care providers and governments is a step closer to the statewide ballot.

The proposal would prohibit those entities from discriminating against people based on vaccination status or mandating any vaccine, medical procedure, treatment or medical device.

The Ohio Ballot Board approved the language Tuesday.

Supporters next will have to gather thousands of valid signatures from registered voters to keep the proposal moving forward. It wouldn’t appear on a statewide ballot until 2023.