COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — A bill sponsored by two state representatives from the Miami Valley is aiming to crack down on reckless driving.

According to a release, State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Andrea White (R-Kettering) are sponsoring House Bill 56 which concerns incidents where people participate in street takeovers otherwise known as “hooning.”

“This bill will help restore law and order back on our roadways,” said Plummer. “It will hold violators accountable for reckless behavior and increase penalties for individuals who flee from the police.”

The bill would also add “stunt driving” to the definition of street racing to address the issue of donuts, burnouts, drifting, wheelies and tire-squealing on public roadways.

The release said that those who knowingly participate in street takeovers by blocking or impeding the regular flow of traffic would be charged the same as those driving the vehicles under the proposed bill.

Additionally, HB 56 would “impose a fourth-degree felony for willfully eluding or fleeing a police officer using a motor vehicle or a third-degree felony if the flight is immediately after commission of a felony.”

The legislation is now reportedly headed to the Senate for further consideration.