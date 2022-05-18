CINCINATTI, Ohio (WDTN) – Procter & Gamble closed its offices in Cincinnati Wednesday after a security concern.

According to our NBC affiliates at WLWT, the company said it closed its offices after being told by Cincinnati police of a potential security concern. P&G was offered police security at the location, but the company instead decided to close offices.

P&G said, “Given awareness of a potential security concern by Cincinnati Police, we have closed our downtown offices today out of an abundance of caution.”

The Kenton County Sheriff’s department said they were told that a man in northern Kentucky who used to work at P&G made threats to his former employer. The sheriff’s office later said that person was taken into custody on a mental health warrant.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation. No charges have been filed in connection to the incident.

SWAT and a police K9 vehicle were stationed outside P&G’s central building throughout the morning and afternoon.

