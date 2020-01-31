Primary voting begins for military and residents overseas

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – The first votes in the 2020 primary election can be cast Friday as voting for military members and residents voting absentee from overseas.
Those interested in voting absentee can find more information by clicking here. Regular absentee voting begins Feb. 19, the same day that early in-person voting begins.
The 2020 primary election in Ohio is March 17. Polls will be open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm.
