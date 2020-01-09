President Trump to hold campaign rally in Toledo Thursday

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump arrives at W.K. Kellogg Airport to attend a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (WDTN) – Two days after the Iran attack on bases in Iraq that house U.S. military members and one day after addressing the nation, President Donald Trump will be in Ohio Thursday to hold a campaign rally.

President Trump will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence for his first Keep America Great campaign rally in 2020. The rally will be held at Toledo’s Huntington Center at 7 pm.

Doors for the event open at 3 pm. The event is first come, first served to attendees who registered for free tickets.

