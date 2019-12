President Trump impeached: How Ohio’s representatives voted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Time has run out for presidential hopefuls to put their name on Ohio's 2020 primary election ballot. The deadline to file per Ohio law was Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m., which is 90 days prior to election day.

The Ohio Secretary of State's office confirmed 16 people filed to be on the March 17 ballot. Qualifiers will be announced Jan. 7.