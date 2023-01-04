Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Biden is visiting Kentucky after federal funding for the Brent Spence Bridge was approved.

According to a release, President Biden will be joined by Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, along with additional state and federal leaders in Covington, Kentucky on Wednesday.

The president’s visit follows the approval of over $1.6 billion in federal funding to build a companion bridge alongside the Brent Spence and improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge. Other features like accessible pedestrian access and storm sewer systems are expected to be completed in the project.

The Brent Spence Bridge was built in the 1960s and current daily traffic on the bridge surpasses the amount it was originally built to carry.