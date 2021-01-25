President Biden travel ban on many non-U.S. citizens, Dayton International Airport reacts

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – President Joe Biden has announced plans for a travel ban on many non-US citizens to help stop the spread of new Coronavirus variants that have been detected. This ban won’t allow travelers from places like the U.K., Ireland, and 26 other European countries to travel to The United States.

The ban is also expected to turn away travelers from Brazil and South Africa, where new variants of the virus have been discovered by researchers. “I think from a travel restriction it makes sense,” said Kettering Vice President of Clinical Outcomes Patrick Lytle. “You have to understand what the normal environment is in the country you’re coming into, and what kind of diseases could be brought into the country. That needs to be controlled, especially in the middle of a pandemic,” said Dr. Lytle.

The United States has seen over 25 million cases of the Coronavirus since last March, with near 420,000 deaths. Dr. Lytle says much like humans and other species, viruses mutate and try to change to survive. However, many of the new variants detected in other countries have proven to be combated by current vaccines. “That doesn’t mean there’s not a variant out there that we haven’t seen or tested against, but all the variants that the vaccine has been tested against has been effective,” said Dr. Lytle.

At Dayton International Airport, safety is top concern. “It makes sense to expand the travel ban on international right now, until we really get a good handle on the coronavirus,” said Dayton International Airport Air Service Manager Linda Hughes.

Hughes encourages travelers to contact specific airlines if they have any questions about traveling right now in or outside of The United States. For now, President Biden’s administration hasn’t released how long they plan to keep this travel ban in place.