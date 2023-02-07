DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — During his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Biden highlighted the Intel project taking place in Ohio, referring to it as a “field of dreams”.

The President spoke about the Intel project outside of Columbus, touting the bipartisan Chips and Science Act.

“Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres,” President Biden said. “Literally a field of dreams. It’s going to create ten thousand jobs, that one investment.”

In addition, President Biden hit on a number of topics, such as ending cancer, tackling the mental health crisis, helping veterans and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic.

President Biden stated that inflation has fallen recently, and that ten million people have applied to start their own small businesses.