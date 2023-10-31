CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- In the future, Cleveland Clinic patients won’t have to travel to get their medication.

According to a press release, Cleveland Clinic plans to begin using drones to deliver certain medications directly to patients’ homes, starting in 2025.

At first, the service will be used to send specialty medicines and other prescriptions to patients’ homes from more than a dozen Cleveland Clinic locations across Northeast Ohio. Eventually, the program will involve the delivery of lab samples, prescription meals, medical and surgical supplies, and items for hospital-at-home services.

Cleveland Clinic will use drone company Zipline’s Platform 2 system, which can complete deliveries to urban areas. The drone completes a 10-mile delivery in about 10 minutes. When a prescription is ready for delivery, a Cleveland Clinic technician will load the drone.

It will then autonomously undock, fly at 300 feet to a patient’s home, and deploy an autonomous delivery droid that steers to the correct location and drops off its package to areas as small as a patio table or the front steps of a home. The drone will then fly back and dock itself. Patients will be able to track their deliveries in real-time, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“This technology will help us achieve our goal to expand our pharmacy home delivery program and provide easier, quicker access to prescribed medications in our communities,” said Geoff Gates, the senior director of Supply Chain Management at Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic will share more information about this delivery program at a later time.