Breaking News
OSP: At least 1 killed in Clayton crash
Closings
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Pres. Trump approves major disaster declaration for Ohio

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump Tuesday approved a major disaster declaration for the State of Ohio.

The declaration opens up federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by COVID-19 coronavirus.

Federal funding is now available to state and eligible local governments and some nonprofit organizations.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James K. Joseph as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS