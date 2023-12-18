DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. and Ohio flags at public building and grounds in Preble County will be flown at half staff in honor of the sheriff’s deputy and civilian driver who died in a crash Monday morning.

Under the proclamation by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the flags will be lowered at:

Preble County

the Ohio Statehouse

the Vern Riffe Center

the Rhodes State Office Tower

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, collided with Michael Gayhart II on State Route 503 at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18. Gayhart was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hamilton was transported to an area hospital to no avail.

Flags will remain at half staff until sunset of the day of the second funeral.

The governor’s proclamation said that while it wasn’t required, other public buildings and grounds across the state can feel free to fly their flags at half staff for the same time.