US money falling on white background.

(WJW) — The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are climbing, both at around $200 million, and we are hours away from the next drawing.

Monday night’s drawing for the $193 million Powerball jackpot will be announced at 11 p.m. The cash option is $105.3 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers for Powerball were 38-42-56-68-69 with Powerball: 04.

The Mega Millions jackpot is $231 million with a cash option of $125.8 million. The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Friday’s winning numbers for Mega Millions were 16-21-54-55-69 with Mega Ball: 22.

A winning ticket for the second largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was sold in July. To date, no one has claimed the $1.28 billion ticket.

Tickets for both Powerball and Mega Millions are $2 each.