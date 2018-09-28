Portman, Brown give statements following Senate hearing

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept, 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept, 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman both issued statements Thursday following the hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Senator Portman stated, in full:

“I had the opportunity to watch the hearing today and listened carefully to both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh testify. I believe allegations of sexual assault should be taken very seriously, and Dr. Ford deserved the opportunity to tell her story and be heard. I believe my job is to assess the facts that we have before us, and that’s very difficult when no corroboration exists regarding this allegation. Judge Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegation. The only three others named by Dr. Ford as being present, including Leland Keyser, who Dr. Ford described as one of her lifelong friends, have no recollection of this event or this party. In fact, Ms. Keyser says she was never at a party with Brett Kavanaugh and, in fact, does not know Brett Kavanaugh. Dozens of men and women who knew Brett Kavanaugh in high school have attested to his good character. This includes 65 women who knew him at that time who wrote a letter saying the Brett Kavanaugh they knew treated women with decency and respect. In America there is a presumption of innocence when there is no evidence to corroborate a charge. Throughout his decades of public service, Judge Kavanaugh has been thoroughly vetted by the FBI on six different occasions, and no such allegation ever surfaced. I have known Judge Kavanaugh for more than 15 years, I know his wife Ashley, and I know his family. The Brett Kavanaugh I know is a man of integrity and humility. He also has the right qualifications and experience to serve on the Supreme Court. In fact, the American Bar Association has given him their highest rating, unanimously. I support his confirmation.”

Senator Brown, who already announced his opposition to Judge Kavanaugh in August, stated, in full:

“Dr. Ford’s courage is inspiring and I am very grateful to her for coming forward to tell her story, even in the face of deep personal cost. She was moving, heartfelt and honest,” said Brown. “While I had already decided not to support Judge Kavanaugh based on his history of siding with corporations and Wall Street over workers, Dr. Ford’s testimony today was a powerful moment for our country.”

Ford alleges that at a party in 1982, Kavanaugh forced her down on a bed and groped her. Kavanaugh denies the accusations.