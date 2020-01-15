Port Clinton teen died of asphyxiation, coroner rules

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Port Clinton teen who had been missing since Dec. 20 before he was found dead in a chimney on Monday died from compressive asphyxia, the Ottawa County Coroner’s Office ruled.

Our sister station WJW in Cleveland reports that the coroner’s office said the death of 14-year-old Harley Dilly appears to be accidental. Toxicology reports are still pending.

The disappearance on Dec. 20 prompted a massive search around the boy’s house on Fulton Street in Port Clinton. He was found Monday in the chimney of a house across the street from his own.

“It appears that Harley climbed an antenna tower to the roof and entered the chimney,” said Police Chief Robert Hickman. “Once in the chimney, Harley’s jacket and glasses were pushed from the chimney through a flue and into the second floor of the house. The chimney was blocked between the second and first floor which trapped Harley. The chimney is approximately 9 inches by 13 inches in size.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.