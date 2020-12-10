Poll shows two-thirds of Ohio restaurants could be forced to close as pandemic continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s restaurant owners and operators say two-thirds of their businesses are operating at 60% capacity or less and another 60% feel they will be forced to permanently close within six months if they do not receive additional government support.

Since March, the Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has conducted a weekly statewide poll on the health of restaurants across Ohio to gauge the impacts of COVID-19 on the industry. The ORA has since shifted to a bi-weekly survey and the most recent numbers are as bad as they have ever been, if not worse.

“Just when we thought the restaurant industry couldn’t be hit any harder, sales are crashing significantly compared to previous weeks,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the ORA. “Three-quarters of our recent survey respondents report sales dropping by 20% to more than 70% versus a year ago. This compares to roughly half of respondents who reported sales declines at those levels just two weeks ago. The stay-at-home advisories issued in seven counties, as well as the statewide curfew, have caused a severe downturn in traffic and customer counts. Ohio’s restaurants cannot wait for additional government relief any longer.”

Nationally, the National Restaurant Association is reporting that 110,000 restaurants have closed, with 52% of shuttered restaurant owners saying they will not return to the industry. On average, these restaurants that are now permanently closed were in business for 16 years in their community. Additionally, 58% percent of chain and independent full-service operators expect continued furloughs and layoffs for at least the next three months.

Along with the National Restaurant Association, the ORA continues to advocate for Ohio’s restaurants by pushing for congressional assistance. Recently, the ORA sent a letter to Congress to request that they address a federal relief bill and passage of targeted proposals.

“Our specific ask of Congress includes a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program with a 20% revenue loss threshold, similar caps at the first round and consideration for businesses opened during 2020,” said Barker. “PPP would enable many small businesses and restaurants to survive the winter and keep employees on the payroll, which is critical considering 585,000 work in the foodservice industry in Ohio.”

Learn more about the Ohio Restaurant Association on their website.