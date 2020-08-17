Police working to identify suspects after multiple overnight shootings in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are working to identify and track down the suspects involved in four overnight shootings that left four people dead and more than a dozen others injured.

According to Cincinnati police, 18 people were shot in four separate incidents early Sunday morning. Three of the four shootings happened within a roughly 90-minute time frame.

According to authorities, the first shooting happened in Walnut Hills around midnight when three people were shot. About 30 minutes later, the second shooting happened in Avondale, where four people were shot.

At 2 a.m., ten people were shot in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. And finally at 7 a.m., another person was shot near Liberty and Linn streets.

Police identified the four people killed as 21-year-old Antonio Blair, 30-year-old Jaquiez Grant, 34-year-old Robert Rogers and 39-year-old Myron Green.

“What we have is one extremely violent night in the city of Cincinnati,” said Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate of the Cincinnati Police Department.

The shootings do not appear to be connected, according to police.

Some families who live in the area say they’re concerned about the recent uptick in violence.

Related stories Police: 18 people shot, at least 4 dead in multiple shootings across Cincinnati Video

“She’s not allowed to walk there,” said Jessica Hamlon, a mother who lives near Grant Park. “We live a block away. She doesn’t go to that park. If she wants to go to a park, she goes down to the school down here.”

Community leaders say they want people to take action to bring an end to the violence.

“Let this scene be the launching pad for a call for all of us to come together,” said Pastor Ennis Tait of Ennis Tait Ministries.

“We have to look at the root causes,” said Brian Garry, an organizer for Neighborhoods United. “We have to look at the underlying causes.”

Police are still working to gather information about potential suspects as they continue to investigate each shooting.

“Why?” Assistant Chief Neudigate said. “That’s going to be the question.”

Mayor John Cranley released a statement Sunday, which reads, in part: “During COVID-19 we have seen a huge increase in shootings as large numbers of people with guns are gathering in private homes and public places – like Grant Park – when the bars close at 10 p.m. Guns are far too prevalent at these gatherings.”

Cranley said he supports the police chief’s plan to increase the presence of officers in high-crime areas of the city.