COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is hospitalized after a shooting involving someone running over a dog in north Columbus Sunday.

Columbus police said the incident happened on East Oakland Avenue and Summit Street at approximately 4:36 p.m.

According to police, the shooting victim’s husband ran over a dog, resulting in her being shot.

The woman was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police said.