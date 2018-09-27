Police union: DeWine wrong to wear BCI seal in governor ads
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ohio's largest police union wants Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine to stop distributing campaign fliers and ads in which he wears the seal of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Fraternal Order of Police president Gary Wolske in a Wednesday statement called DeWine's use of the emblem "shameful" given his office's failure to replace over 50 expired BCI bulletproof vests.
The Associated Press reported in June a union grievance filed over the outdated body armor, which has since been replaced.
DeWine appears in a navy blue jacket with the BCI seal in a TV spot and printed campaign literature. His campaign spokesman responded that Ohio voters twice elected DeWine attorney general and "placed their trust in him to lead and to protect Ohio families."
DeWine faces Democrat Richard Cordray in November.
