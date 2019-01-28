Ohio

Police: Two children killed in New Lexington fire

By:

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 08:48 AM EST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 08:48 AM EST

NEW LEXINGTON, OH (WCMH) -- Police say two children were killed and multiple people were injured during an early morning fire in New Lexington. 

According to the New Lexington Police Department’s a fire was reported in the 300 block of North State Street shortly after midnight, Monday. 

Police say a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple other victims of the fire were taken to area hospitals.  

No information on what caused the fire was released and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. 

