YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators will be turning to social media to try and get some answers about the identity of a set of remains found in 1987.

A facial reconstruction of the remains was unveiled in August but so far police have not received any tips, said Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon.

The remains were found Sept. 10, 1987, at the Mount Hope Cemetery on Liberty Road on the far East Side by a man and his grandson who were squirrel hunting.

Detectives do not believe the remains were from a grave in the cemetery because they were not very deep in the ground when they were found.

The remains, which included a skull, were taken to Youngstown State University to be examined by the anthropology department but were forgotten about until 2021 when someone informed police the remains were still at YSU and never identified.

Since the facial reconstruction was unveiled, Detective Sgt. David Sweeney, who is in charge of missing persons cases for the department, visited 23 separate churches on the far East Side and Hubbard Township to see if anyone may have information, but so far none of those visits have panned out.

Simon said the next step is to have the department post information about the case on their Facebook page so they can reach more people.

Simon also said he wants to do a genealogical DNA test to see if they can find any DNA among the remains.

Sweeney has had two cold cases stretching back over 20 years that he was able to help solve.

Earlier this year, Sweeney, with help from Mahoning County Coroner’s Investigator Theresa Gaetano, was able to identify a set of remains that were found in 1995 at a North Side housing project.

In 2018, Sweeney, with help from investigators in Utah, was able to identify the remains of a missing Austintown woman who was later found in Utah. The woman had been missing since 1998. Her body was found that same year in Utah.

Anyone with information can call the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office at 330-740-2175 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.