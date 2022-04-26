UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Upper Arlington Police have confirmed that Windermere Elementary School students ingested illegal drugs Friday, which caused the five students to feel sick.

In a notice sent by police Monday evening, police said the drugs were brought to the school by a student and shared with other students. Police did not specify what the drug was.

One man, Scott C. Macre, 43, has been charged with endangering children, possession of drugs, and obstruction. Macre’s relationship to the incident was not specified.

On Friday, five Windermere Elementary School students got sick after eating what school officials said was a “non-school food item” at lunch.

The school district sent a letter to parents from the principal of Windermere Elementary, which detailed how staff met before school Monday to figure out the best way to address the situation.

Windermere Principal Julie Nolan said every first through fifth grade class began Monday talking about the incident, commending the students on their behavior during the school lockdown Friday, and reminding the children not to share food during lunch.

The teachers also told the students to respect each other’s privacy and if they needed to talk to someone about this, their doors are open. The school also has resource officers available to anyone who needs them.

The district added that they will address the incident with kindergarten students in an age-appropriate way.

The district said all of the students affected by Friday’s incident are doing well.

Police said on Friday the investigation was ongoing.