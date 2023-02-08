COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking assistance in locating a pair of home-invasion suspects accused of robbing a family at gunpoint in South Linden.

On Monday, police responded to a 911 call on the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue. The victims, a family of four adults and one toddler, told police they were held at gunpoint while two people removed valuables from their home.

The victims reported that the suspects threatened to kill them if they didn’t give them money and said the suspects left with a safe with money in it – money they were saving to move out of the neighborhood.

The suspects fled the scene and headed east toward Medina Avenue.

Columbus police are searching for two individuals suspected of a home-invasion, robbery in South Linden (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

The police robbery unit asking help in identifying the suspects pictured above. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).