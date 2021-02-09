AMBER ALERT: Police searching for infant inside stolen vehicle from northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child that was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle from the northeast side of Columbus. 

According to Columbus police, 4-month-old Alpha Kamara was in the back of a maroon 2008 Acura MDX with Ohio plates JBF7637, that was stolen from Tamarack Circle, Tuesday morning.  

Alpha was last seen wearing navy pants and a maroon long sleeve shirt with the words “My Little Cutie” on it.  

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 or 1-877-262-3764.

