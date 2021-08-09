Police search for missing teen removed by family from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — The Norwood Police Department is searching for a missing teen who was removed from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital by family against doctor’s orders.

Police are looking for Ja-Nialah Tolbert, 14. According to police, Toblert is suffering from a serious medical condition that requires immediate attention.

Both doctors and law enforcement are concerned for Tolbert’s wellbeing.

Tolbert is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs around 177 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Tolbert was last seen at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital wearing black shorts, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tolbert is asked to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 513-825-2280.

