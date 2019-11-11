Closings
Police: Pulitzer Prize gold medal stolen from Ohio newspaper

Ohio

by: The Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal that was reportedly stolen from an Ohio newspaper’s former office.

The theft was discovered Thursday morning after the Akron Beacon Journal’s staff moved from the paper’s former building.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the thief took the medal from a protective display case where it was stored in the former newsroom lobby. The medal was scheduled to be moved to the next office.

Police say the medal was stolen sometime between Tuesday and late Thursday morning.

Akron Beacon Journal Publisher Bill Albrecht says the paper is cooperating with the investigation.

The medal was awarded for the paper’s 1994 “A Question of Color” series.

