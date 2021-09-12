Parent of OSU student shot outside Drinko Hall, remains stable

Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police responded to reports of a shooting on High Street, in front of Drinko Hall near the intersection of N. High St. and Chittenden Ave. Saturday evening.

An Ohio State Safety Alert said the mother of a student was walking with friends south from W. 12th Ave. along the campus side of High St. around 5:17 p.m. As she passed a bus shelter near Drinko Hall, the victim reported hearing a loud bang, then feeling pain in her right leg, which was bleeding. Bystanders helped until medics arrived and transported the woman to the hospital where she was stable.

Witnesses told police they saw two men immediately run from the scene

OSU says there was no interaction between the victim and suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OSU Police Division at 614-292-2121.

A shooting at on High Street, near OSU campus.

