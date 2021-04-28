Police: Ohio man caught photographing under women’s skirts and dresses

Police said he admitted to doing this to 20 to 25 women throughout the day at several popular stores

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police investigated a report of a man recording or photographing under women’s dresses and skirts over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, an employee at Walmart reported to police that there was a man in the store recording or photographing women. According to a police report, the man was seen putting his phone under a woman’s dress in one of the aisles.

Police said all of it was caught on surveillance cameras.

He was still in the store when police got there, so they confronted him about it and put him in handcuffs. Officers said he admitted to doing this to 20 to 25 women that day at several stores, including Sam’s Club and Target.

He also told them he’d been arrested on a voyeurism charge before, according to the police report. Police said they found the woman who was victimized in Walmart, but she didn’t want anything to do with the case.

None of the victims wanted to work with police, so the man was released.