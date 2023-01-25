CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters in Calcutta received a little extra help Tuesday morning fighting a house fire.

Crews were called to Bell School Road just after 9 a.m.

Fire Chief Dave McCoy said when fire crews arrived, two police officers were already on the scene. He said Sergeant Scott Mick and Detective Greg Smith found a garden hose and were able to put out most of the fire.

“When they can jump in, if they’re available, they do respond to our calls. If there’s something they can always do, and [they’re] constantly on the scene, they’ll always ask. We got a certain group of them if they’re there, ‘Chief, is there anything we can do for ya?'” McCoy said.

No one was hurt in the fire.

McCoy credits the officers’ quick actions for saving the house.