COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio slaying was fatally shot by officers in northern Kentucky as he came toward them with a loaded revolver.

News outlets cited a statement from the Cincinnati Police Department that said the agency’s fugitive apprehension squad went to a Covington home Monday with local officers to ask about the suspect.

The statement says body camera footage shows the suspect “immediately came outside and continued towards our officers with a loaded gun pointed at them” and officers fired when he didn’t comply with several commands to drop the gun.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office identified the man as 20-year-old Ali Coulter, who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.