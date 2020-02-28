Police: Officer fatally shot knife-wielding robbery suspect

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — A police officer who shot and killed a robbery suspect armed with a large knife at a convenience store didn’t know a robbery was in progress there when he arrived at the scene for another call.

Authorities say a store clerk had initially called Sylvania police about a suspicious vehicle in the store’s parking lot. Shortly after she made the call, authorities say William Resto walked in and stole money from the cash register.

The officer soon arrived and was confronted by Resto, who ignored several verbal warnings. The officer shot Resto, who was hit three times. The officer who fired the shots was not injured.